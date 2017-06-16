 How Muslim Players Cope With Fasting

mesut ozil is a practising muslim

This week’s international fixtures took place during the month of Ramadan, when Muslims worldwide observe a month of fasting.

Managers of teams comprised mainly of Muslim players have had to deal with unique circumstances, with the majority of their squads fasting from dawn until dusk.

Ramadan coincided with the 2012 London Olympics, the 2014 Fifa World Cup, and last year’s European Championship in France. With the long summer days in Europe, the quality of player performance can be an issue.

During London 2012, the Emirati football team received special dispensation from the country’s highest religious authority not to fast on match days. Germany’s Mesut Ozil also elected not to fast during his nation’s World Cup campaign in Brazil.

Others insisted on fasting. Many members of Algeria’s national football team fasted during their last-16 match against Germany, despite receiving special dispensation from religious authorities, although goalkeeper Rais M’bolhi subsequently broke his fast with some dates and water at half-time.

This year, Ramadan stretches from 26 May to 24 June and many national teams across Asia and Africa have delayed kick-offs until well into the night.

The Palestine Football Association had originally scheduled Tuesday’s match to start at 9.45pm local time, then moved it back to 10.45pm, and again to 11pm.