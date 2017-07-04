Muslim Mission Builds More Schools

Dr. Amin Bonsu

The Ghana Muslim Mission is constructing a university and more Colleges of Education, among other institutions of learning across the country, Dr. Amin Bonsu, National Chairman of the mission disclosed in an interview yesterday.

While making the disclosure, Dr. Bonsu, who is also the Director of the Amin Professional College, called on Muslims in the country to concentrate on the building of schools for the academic and spiritual development of children.

The return of schools to the various churches, he said, makes such an exercise even more imperative, because naturally such authorities would concentrate on the spiritual development of their wards in line with their faiths.

“Let us strive to build more schools to take care of the spiritual and academic development of Muslim kids. Muslim students in some schools are not allowed to practice their faith and this affects the kids psychologically.”

The Ghana Muslim Mission has built 117 schools across the country encompassing kindergartens and JHS.

Giving details of the university and other academic institutions being put up by the Mission, he said the university and a College of Education would be constructed in Beposo in the Ashanti Region.

A nursing training college is being planned for Atebubu Konkonmpe, and land has been acquired for the construction of a College of Education in Accra, Dr. Aminu Bonsu added.

Continuing he said that a senior high school is being put up in Mankessim, as a structure for the construction of a College of Education in Buipe is underway.

In December this year, the mission intends to undertake a funds mobilisation drive in Koforidua in the Eastern Region for the construction of more Colleges of Education.

Touching on why the mission is building more colleges of education, he said that “we need more Muslim teachers to take care of the spiritual development of pupils and students but currently we do not enough people to man the schools we have already put up.”

Dr. Aminu Bonsu added however that the Ghana Muslim Mission schools are open to persons from all the faiths and therefore not restricted to those from the Islamic religion.

“We are appealing to all Muslim to join us. The schools so built are owned by all Muslims and not the Missions alone,” he said.

By A.R. Gomda