MUSIGA Visits Paapa Yankson’s Family

The late Paapa Yankson

A delegation made up of some members of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has paid a visit to the family of the late highlife luminary, Paapa Kofi Yankson, who passed away last week Friday, July 21 in his house at Dansoman in Accra.

The visit was to express their condolences to the family for their loss and to also assure the family of their support after the death of the highlife great.

The musicians, led by 1st vice president of MUSIGA, Bessa Simon, included Alhaji Sidiku Buari, former MUSIGA president; Ahuma Ocansey Bosco, director of communication and special projects; Rev Fiifi Khan, administrator; Ras Caleb Adjetey, Greater Accra chairman of MUSIGA; Alex Odoi Welfare, chairman; Rev Mary Ghansah and Mr Henry Paa Kwasi Smith of Scratch Studios.

Bessa Simon, who spoke on behalf of the delegation, mentioned that MUSIGA will collaborate with the family to give their departed colleague a befitting burial.

“We the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) would forever have him in our memories for his support for the music industry,” he said.

Bessa Simon gave the assurance of MUSIGA’s support in these trying times, adding that the union and the entire music fraternity in the country stand by them as they mourn the late Paapa Yankson.

During the visit, the family disclosed that his one week after will be observed on August 4, after which other funeral arrangements will be made public.

Paapa Yankson will be remembered for songs like ‘Yaaba’, ‘Show Your Love’, ‘Abaayi’, ‘Tena Menkyen’, ‘Wo Yeri Anaa Wo Maame’ and other songs.