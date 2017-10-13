MUSIGA President Receives Award

Obour (right) receiving the award from Prince Kofi Nyantakyi

President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bice Osei Kuffour, aka Obour, has been honoured with the Humanitarian & Leadership Award by the Executive Director of Ecclesiastical Bishops and Leaders Conference of Africa (EBLCA) for his relentless contribution to the nation.

According to the Executive Director of Ecclesiastical Bishops & Leaders Conference of Africa (EBLCA), Prince Kofi Nyantakyi, Obour’s award is based on his work as a national tuberculosis ambassador, a road safety ambassador and a climate change champion for the British Council in addition to being an executive member of Youth Icons Africa.

In addition to this, Prince Nyantakyi said the board of the EBLCA decided to confer the Humanitarian & Leadership Award on Bice Osei Kuffour in view of his work on a number of executive and advisory boards such as the Executive Committee of the International Federation of Musicians (FIM), the School of Performing Arts of the University of Ghana, the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) and the National Commission on Culture (NCC).

The organisers of the awards scheme also cited the MUSIGA president’s ‘Obour-For-the-Girl-Child’ and the ‘Ghana Reads Campaign’, which seeks to promote reading and support the under-privileged girl child both financially and morally to take up education as a priority.

On his part, Obour expressed his appreciation to the organisers and urged other creative arts practitioners to use their celebrity status to take up social issues that would impact positively on society.

The EBLCA Africa Humanitarian Awards is a programme rising from the desire to recognise individuals and organisations who have distinguished themselves through outstanding lives that reflect their dedication to the highest principles of humanity. The award celebrates Africans who are devoted to the welfare of humanity, and it seeks to instill a vision of benevolence, persistence in purpose and prudential actions.

The EBLCA Awards is in the education, leadership, health, human rights and community service categories.

Nominees for the awards must be humanitarians who embrace the common moral decencies such as altruism, integrity, freedom, justice, honesty, truthfulness, responsibility and compassion.

They must also respect human diversity and improve the lives of those in need through selfless, courageous, creative and compassionate acts, among others.