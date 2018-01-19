MUSIGA Presents Cash To 5 Music Heroes

C.K Mann

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and Ageing Musicians’ Welfare Fund (AMWeF) have presented an amount of GH¢25,000 to five veteran musicians for their contribution to the growth of the Ghanaian music industry.

The five musicians – C.K Mann, A.B Crentsil, Jewel Ackah, Obouba J.A Adofo and Nana Kwame Ampadu – who were promised GH¢10,000 each at last year’s edition of the MUSIGA Presidential Grand Ball received GH¢5,000 each from the musicians’ body.

The remaining GH¢5,000, according to MUSIGA, will be invested in their names at First Banc.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony held at the MUSIGA head office in Accra, President of MUSIGA Bice Osei Kuffour, also known as Obour, said the AMWeF was established in 2013 by MUSIGA to cater for the aged and needy musicians who are above 60 years.

He added that the AMWeF board had agreed to convert the fund into an endowment fund, where all musicians turning 60 years could benefit from and commended the board for elevating the fund to the status of an endowment fund, which would benefit all musicians in the country.

Obour appreciated members of MUSIGA and sponsors for supporting the initiative, which has come to leverage the ageing musicians.

The Chairman of the MUSIGA’s investment committee, Perry A. Adamba, added that the 50 percent of the money kept in an investment account with First Banc is aimed at growing the fund to a base of GH¢1million, after which the interest would be distributed to all musicians who turn 60 years.