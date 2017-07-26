MUSIGA Launches ‘Accra Reggae Weekend’

Root Eye

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), in collaboration with 4Syte TV and Roots Addiction, will on Friday, July 28 launch a reggae musical concert dubbed ‘Accra Reggae Weekend’ at the premises of the 4Syte TV at East Legon in Accra at 6:00pm.

The event which will be held monthly is being organised to revive reggae music in Ghana. It will be held at some selected venues in the capital.

Venues such as the Bermuda Bar at Abelenkpe, Champs Sports Bar, Paloma, The Republic Bar, Osu, Root & Soul, Dansoman Estates and The Piano Bar, Teshie Nungua Estates, will host the event.

According to the Director of the Reggae Department of MUSIGA, Kwasi Nyarko Ofei, also known in the music scene as Root Eye, the event is to promote and revive reggae music in Ghana.

He said, “Every last week of the month from Wednesday through Sunday five venues in Accra will host in turn three artistes supported by a live band. All events will be filmed for content for a new programme on 4Syte-TV called ‘Drum N Bass’”.

The event will also feature artistes such as Knii Lante, Oga Chux, Sammy Nukpese, Culture Levi, Kojo Kombolo, Paapa Wastik, Osagyefo, Iwan, Ras Kuuku, JahWi and a host of others.

They will be supported by Rainbow Generation, Big Hills Band, Protégé and others.