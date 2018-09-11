MUSIGA Inaugurates Aged Fund

Obour, MUSIGA President

The Ashanti regional branch of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has inaugurated a new welfare fund at the Cultural Centre in Kumasi, which will cater for its ageing musicians

The fund is aimed at dealing with the plights of musicians from 60 years and above, especially those battling illness, among others.

The fund is opened to all musicians, especially those who are over 60 years of age and to other musicians who are incapacitated. Members are free to pay any form of monetary dues towards the operations of the fund.

During the inauguration, the regional branch of the union announced plans of organising series of activities like musical shows to raise funds to assist the aged musicians.

The union added that it has laid down mechanisms to ensure that the fund is run effectively to ensure probity, transparency and accountability, as well as the disbursement of the funds to its beneficiaries.

A fund management would also be set up to preside over the fund and be involved in various donations to needy musicians.