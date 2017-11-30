MUSIGA Holds Grand Ball On Dec. 29

Wiyaala

This year’s edition of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) Grand Ball will take place on Friday, December 29 at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Accra.

MUSIGA Grand Ball is an annual event which brings together captains of industry, ministers of state and other leaders of society in a night of wining and dining with some of the finest musicians in the land.

As part of the event, there will be an auctioning of souvenirs from leading musicians and special collections of music by some of the leading artistes in the country.

Some selected personalities and industry players will be honoured at this year’s event for their outstanding contributions to the development of the creative arts in Ghana and the music industry in particular.

There will be live musical performances from a number of Ghanaian musicians like Nana Kwame Ampadu, Becca and a host of others.

MUSIGA raised an amount of GH¢32,000 for the Ageing Musicians Welfare Fund (AMWeF) and the MUSIGA Academy at last year’s edition of the grand ball.

The amount was raised from the auction of various items, including a number of musical instruments like PK Yamoah’s guitar, AB Crentsil’s ‘dondo’ and Rev Kusi Berko’s accordion.

Last year’s MUSIGA Grand Ball was used to honour Mr Edward Boateng of Global Media Alliance, Mrs Betty Mould-Iddrisu and Kasapreko Company for their long-standing contribution to the development of the music sector in this country.

The night saw performances from Wiyaala, Maa Amanua of Wulomei fame, Bob Pinodo and Abrantie Amakye Dede. Other performers were Tagoe Sisters, Pozo Hayes and comedian DKB.

By George Clifford Owusu