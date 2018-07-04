MUSIGA Expresses Grief Over Tamale Accident

Obour

President and executives of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) have expressed their deepest grief over the accident involving fans of Fancy Gadam and staff of Zylofon Media which resulted in a number of casualties.

MUSIGA’s president Obour described the accident as an unfortunate one and called on all road users to be careful and considerate of other road users.

He also expressed his condolence to the families of the accident victims.

In a statement issued in Accra yesterday, Obour called on the MCE of Tamale, Iddrisu Musah Superior, to exercise restraint in handling the issue since his ban on musical performances at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium may not be the panacea to the problems he has identified.

He appealed to the MCE to avoid making unfounded allegations which may incite the Tamale residents.

Bessa Simons, the vice president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), on his part, hinted that the national executives of the union are planning to meet Mr Superior over the ban on musical concerts in Tamale.

The meeting with the MCE, according to him, will discuss the way forward as in helping to forestall future occurrences of such accidents in the near future.

Bessa Simons also expressed his condolence to the families of the deceased.

Last Friday, some fans of Fancy Gadam were involved in an accident when they were going to the Tamale Airport to welcome Patoranking ahead of Fancy Gadam’s concert scheduled for Saturday, June 30, 2018 at the Tamale Sports Stadium.

According to reports, the vehicle which was conveying the fans collided with another vehicle which caused the driver to veer off the road.

Eight people, including two workers of Zylofon Cash, died while others sustained various degrees of injuries.