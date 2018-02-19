MUSIGA Celebrates Ebony With All-Stars Tribute Song

Ebony

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), has put together a song to celebrate the life of the late Ebony.

The tribute song titled ‘Nana Hemaa’ features Adina, MzVee, Efya, Freda Ryhmz, eShun, Feli Nuna and Adomaa. It was produced by Richie Mensah.

Already, a lot of musicians, including Flowking Stone, Enam, Ofori Amponsah, music producer Wei Ye Oteng, poet Rhyme Sonny, Oswald Kotei and Kwame Agyemang Berko have all composed works as tribute for Ebony.

Ebony passed away on Thursday, February 8, 2018 in a car accident at Nyame Bekyere near Mankranso in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region after their vehicle collided with a VIP bus while returning from a visit in Sunyani.

Meanwhile Franky Kuri, the friend of Ebony Reigns who also died in the accident, will be buried on March 3, 2018.

The family of the young lady, born Francisca Maame Yaa Teboa Nkansah, disclosed this in an exclusive interview on Kofi TV.

Franky before her death resided in Clarksville Tennessee in the United States of America.

A US-based reporter, Valentine, who went to the house of Franky said her father, Elder Nkansah, and other family members are preparing to come to Ghana for the funeral.

Valentine said when he went to the house of the deceased, her father who was surrounded by mourners, sat quietly in a pensive mood.

The distraught family members of Franky, according to Valentine, hinted that they can’t come to terms with the shocking death of their beloved daughter.

The funeral ceremony will be held at Achimota Mile 7 in Accra per the family’s schedule.

Frank Kuri, who is said to be a music freak, spent a lot of time with the musician anytime she was in Ghana and had sometimes served as one of her dancers.