Musicians Visit Kufour

Former President Jon Agyekum Kufuor

A delegation from the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has paid a courtesy call on the former President of the Republic of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor, at his residence in Accra.

The visit was to officially announce the death of a veteran highlife musician, Paapa Kofi Yankson, who passed away on Friday, July 21 in his house at Dansoman in Accra. He was 72.

The delegation, led by former President of MUSIGA, Alhaji Sidiku Buari, included Smart Nkansah, A.B Crentsil, C.K Morrison, Ben Brako, Ras Appiah Levi, Silas Yankson (son of the deceased), among others.

At a meeting with the former president, Alhaji Sidiku Buari briefed the former president about the funeral arrangements.

The delegation disclosed to the former president that the final funeral rites for Paapa Kofi Yankson will be held on October 21 and 22, 2017 at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Accra.

While expressing his condolence to the bereaved family of the late highlife legend, ex-President Kufour described the late highlife music icon as one of the pillars of the Ghanaian music industry, adding that he loves listening to the songs of the late musician.

On his part, Alhaji Sidiku Buari described Paapa Yankson as one of the musicians who worked tirelessly toward the development of the music industry in Ghana.

“We the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) would forever have him in our memories for his support for the music industry,” he added.

Paapa Yankson will be remembered for songs like ‘Yaaba’, ‘Show Your Love’, ‘Abaayi’, ‘Tena Menkyen’, ‘Wo Yeri Anaa Wo Maame’ and other songs.

By George Clifford Owusu