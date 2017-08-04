Musicians Urged To Join Fight Corruption

MUSIGA deligation in a pose with former president Rawlings

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has urged Ghanaian musicians to join in the fight against corruption and other social ills by using their songs to crusade against these ills.

The former president gave the advice when a delegation from the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) and the family of the late Paapa Yankson paid a courtesy call on him to inform him of the death of the late musician.

According to ex-President Rawlings, President Akufo-Addo needs the support of all and sundry to prosecute the war against corruption.

He said that just as the late Paapa Yankson had used his talent to sing about social ills and issues of concern to the Ghanaian society, the current crop of musicians should be at the forefront of the fight against corruption.

The former president stated that issues of sanitation and health should concern musicians and other members of the creative arts who should use their skills and voices to drive social change.

He bemoaned the decline in sanitary conditions in the country and applauded moves by the AMA to clamp down on insanitary conditions in the metropolis.

On his part, the ex-president’s special assistant, Kobina Andoh, eulogised the late Paapa Yankson, describing him as great entertainer who knew how to woo an audience, adding that even at the height of hiplife and other genres, Paapa Yankson’s songs still excite audiences.

He indicated that Paapa Yankson will be forever remembered through his music which will stand the test of time.

Rev Dr Thomas Yawson, who led the MUSIGA delegation, informed the ex- president that a one-week celebration will be held for Paapa Yankson in Dansoman. He thanked ex-President Rawlings for the warm welcome accorded the delegation.

The delegation comprised the Greater Accra regional chairman of MUSIGA, Ras Caleb Appiah Levi; his vice Elizabeth Tagoe, Bright Quaye, Greater regional organiser; Rev Fiifi Khan Agyarkwah, administrator and Lydia Tagoe of the Tagoe Sisters fame. Other members of the MUSIGA delegation were Rev Gifty Ghansah, Greater Accra welfare officer, Alex Odoi, C. K Morrison, a veteran musician, and Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, director of communications and special projects.

The family of Paapa Yankson was represented by his son Silas Yankson, Kwabena Ebo Basah, Mrs Alice Mensah and Emmanuel B.