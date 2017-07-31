Musicians Urged To Compose Songs For The Gaming Industry

Francis Agyeman

Business Development Manager for the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) in the Ashanti Region, Frank Agyemang, has called on musicians to compose songs for the gaming industry.

According to him, this area is one of the evolving revenue streams for musicians and composers.

He indicated that so far, international Ghanaian artiste and Grammy-nominee, Rocky Dawuni, has blazed the trail by having some of his songs on video games.

Frank Agyemang added that Rocky’s ‘African Reggae Fever’ was used on the FIFA World Cup game for 2010. Another of Rocky Dawuni’s songs, ‘Download The Revolution’ is also being used for video games.

With the dwindling sales of CDs, it has become imperative for musicians and composers to develop alternative sources of revenue, hence the call by Frank Agyemang.

In a related development, Rev Fiifi Khan Agyarkwah, the administrator of MUSIGA, has also advised musicians who are not registered with the union to do so and contribute to the welfare schemes run by the union.

He said this is necessary because many musicians who are not members tend to expect the union to come to their aid in their moments of need.

MUSIGA has been at the forefront of initiatives to improve the lot of musicians in the country, and it is currently involved in running a Certificate in Music Production course with the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI).