Musicians Mourn Paapa Yankson

Alhaji Sidiku Buari (right) with A.B Crentsil at the event

A large number of Ghanaian musicians, stakeholders in the music industry and people from all walks of life last Friday trooped to the Dansoman Keep Fit Club in Accra for the one-week celebration of the death of Paapa Kofi Yankson.

The composer and singer died in the early hours of Friday, July 21 at his residence at Dansoman after a short illness. He was 72.

There was mourning in the air but the musicians turned the event into a lively affair. To them, Paapa Kofi Yankson needs to be commended and celebrated for his significant contribution to highlife music.

Most of the musicians who graced the event thrilled music fans and invited guests with their various songs.

Some of the musicians at the ceremony included Nana Kwame Ampadu, Akosua Agyapong, Alhaji Sidiku Buari, Gyadu Blay Ambolley, Randy Nunoo, Nana Kwame Ampadu, A.B Crentsil, Paulina Oduro, Amakye Dede, Rex Omar and a host of others.

The musicians, in a tribute, said the deceased showed a great deal of interest in music and it was just a delight to watch him sing and perform on stage.

The musicians who expressed shock about the sudden death of the colleague described his death as a big blow to the Ghanaian music industry, adding that Paapa Kofi Yankson was calm, soft-spoken, a gentle personality endowed with so much wisdom.

They mentioned that Paapa Yankson would always be remembered for his great contribution to the music industry in Ghana.

The former President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Alhaji Sidiku Buari, who also paid tribute to his departed colleague, stated that Paapa Yankson showed a great deal of interest in promoting highlife music and it was just a enchantment to watch him sing and perform live on stage.

According to him, the departed colleague who had been consistent since he became a musician four decades ago has worked with number seasoned Ghanaian musicians who see him as a role model.

“He will always be remembered for his great contribution to the Ghanaian music industry,” he said.

By George Clifford Owusu