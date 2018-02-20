Musicians Mourn Awurama Badu

Awurama Badu

People from all walks of life, including musicians, last Saturday, February 17 joined the family of the late veteran highlife musician, Awurama Badu, to mourn the death of their beloved mother.

The mortal remains of late veteran highlife musician, who died on October 26, 2017 after a short illness, was laid to rest Saturday at her hometown, Banko in the Ashanti Region.

Born Rose Amoanu Gyamfuah, Awurama Badu, who died at the age of 76, left behind four children.

Various tributes read at the burial services praised Awurama Badu for her immense contribution to the Ghanaian highlife music.

Several personalities from the creative arts industry paid tributes to the musician, whom many described as a calm and lovely person.

A number of highlife music giants, including Abrantie Amakye Dede, Nana Tuffour, Nana Kwame Ampadu, Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) and a host of others were spotted at the funeral.

Some of the gospel musicians spotted at the funeral were Augustina Addison and Florence Obinim, as well as members from the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) and the Actors’ Guild.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Osei Asibbey Antwi, represented the government at the funeral.

Awurama Badu was featured on the 2013 Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO) Concert organised by Citi 97.3 FM.

In 2016, she was honoured together with female legends like Asabea Kropa, Grace Omaboe, Grace Nortey, Efua Dorkeno, Naa Adjaley, Wilhelmina Mensah, Naa Amanua of Wulomei by Value for Life, a non-governmental organisation founded by the then Deputy Minister of Tourism, Culture & Creative Arts, Dzifa Ablah Gomashie.