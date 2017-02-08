Music Producer Wants VGMA Bribery Allegation Investigated

Ernest Kwasi Ennin

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Media Excel Productions, Ernest Kwasi Ennin, has called for a full scale investigation into the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) bribery allegation.

According to him, the bribery allegation made by George Quaye, Head of Communications for Charterhouse, that the most offers of bribe that come to him as an executive of the VGMA scheme are from gospel artistes “is a serious crime which needs to be investigated by the police.”

He stressed that if the communications director of the awards scheme was bold to come out with this serious bribery allegation, then it is important for the police to investigate it.

Speaking on Day Break Hitz on Hitz FM, the music producer stated that the bribery claims by George Quaye has tarnished the image of the scheme, adding that he should be made to mention the names of the gospel artistes who offered the bribe for the police to prosecute them.

He hinted that the refusal of the organisers of the awards to react to the bribery allegation is also a clear indication that something is wrong somewhere.

Some of the gospel artistes who spoke to BEATWAVES have also sent warning signals that until George Quaye mentions the names of bribe givers, they would not submit their songs for future nominations.

A few days ago, gospel artistes such as OJ, Selina Boateng, Cynthia McCauley, among others, announced their decision to withdraw from this year’s edition of the awards.

They argued that George Quaye’s bribery allegation has undermined the credibility of the awards scheme and disgraced the entire gospel artistes in the country, hence their decision to withdraw from this year’s event.