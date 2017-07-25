I Do Music To Inspire People – Nautica   

Nautica

Artiste Jeffery Gordor has disclosed his plans of doing collaborations with some international artistes to boost his musical career.

With a number of hit songs to his credit, the hiplife/highlife artiste revealed that his latest single titled ‘Chocolate’ is ready, and will be released by the close this week ahead of his main album.

The Tema-based songwriter and performer indicated that with changes in his style of play and stage performance, he is ready to register his name and brand permanently on both the local and international music scene.

The young artiste has staged performances for a number of corporate and private events in the country. With the type of songs he produces, his style of play and stagecraft, Nautica has been groomed by music professionals to meet the challenges ahead and also to become one of the most sought out acts in Ghana.

His manager and producer, Jeffery Antwi-Boasiako, aka Osikanii, told BEATWAVES in an interview that his artiste is ever ready to use his brand to help market and promote Ghanaian music on the world market.

By George Clifford Owusu