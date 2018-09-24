Murder At Agona Swedru

A 29-year-old man identified as Fuseini Musa has been murdered in cold blood at Agona Swedru in the Central Region by unknown assailants.

Confirming the incident to Ghana News Agency, Superintendent Seth Yirenkyi, the District Police Commander for Agona Swedru, said at about 6:30 hours on Thursday the Police received a call that a body had been found on the compound of Urban B School at Agona Swedru.

He said the Police proceeded to the scene and found the man lying in a supine position on the compound with his hands tied behind him with an electric cable.

“He was wearing a blue jeans trousers and a red Lacoste shirt. Marks of violence were found on the head and waist and his slippers had been tied to his chest,” Supt Yirenkyi said.

Supt Yirenkyi said the body had been deposited at the Swedru Government Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

He said no arrests have so far been made but the police have commenced investigations into the matter to arrest the assailants.

GNA