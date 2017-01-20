Muntari Trains With Pescara

Sulley Muntari

Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari has trained with Serie A side Pescara on Wednesday ahead of finalizing his return to the Italian top-flight.

The Delfini see the experienced player as a suitable replacement for Alberto Aquilani who has left the club.

Muntari is available on a free transfer after leaving Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad in the summer of 2015.

The 32-year-old will be available to Massimo Oddo once he formalises his release from Al-Ittihad.

Muntari has already played for giants AC Milan and Inter Milan and also Udinese where he started his playing career abroad.