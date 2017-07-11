Muntaka Blasts Imams

Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak

THE MINORITY Chief Whip in Parliament, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, a devoted Muslim, has descended heavily on top Imams in the country for strangely keeping mute over the BOST contaminated oil saga.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency in the Asokore Mampong Municipality also criticized elite pastors, opinion leaders and civil society groups over the same issue.

According to him, he has observed that these aforementioned groups which wield a lot of respect and authority in the country, have uncharacteristically become very quiet ever since this controversial contaminated oil issue popped up.

Mubarak Muntaka wondered whether these influential Imams, top pastors, opinion leaders and civil society groups would have taken these same strange mute attitudes, if the matter was about an NDC top member.

The Asawase MP who sounded disturbed on Otec FM in Kumasi, recounted how some pastors, Imams, opinion leaders and civil society groups frequently commented on controversial issues which were linked with NDC members.

According to the Minority Chief Whip, he doesn’t know what has suddenly changed, now that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is in government, which had forced these highly respected people to suddenly stop commenting on national issues.

Mr Mubarak stated that there seemed to be a discrimination against the NDC administration by these aforementioned groups, sternly warning that Ghana’s growth would be retarded if this sad development does not stop.

According to him, the way actions taken by the NDC administration received wide condemnation, the same should be done to those of the NPP too so as to expedite transformation.

“This BOST issue is a big corruption case, which needs the attention of all and sundry, notably the aforementioned groups. But we have all realized that they are acting as if they haven’t heard about it”, he lamented in ‘Twi’ language.

According to the Minority Chief Whip, what is bad yesterday, which was condemned, ought to be condemned today too when it is repeated, “so as to ensure fairness and accelerate national development that we all aspire to”.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi