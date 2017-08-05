Muntaka Blasted Over Speaker Attack

Muntaka Mohammed

The Media Network for Change (MNC), a vibrant pressure group, has descended heavily on Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase Constituency in Kumasi.

It maintained that the MP showed gross disrespect to the Speaker of Parliament, Aaron Mike Oquaye recently on the floor of parliament.

MNC emphatically condemned the behaviour of the legislator of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and called for contempt charge to be brought against Muntaka Mubarak.

“The provocative actions and gestures by the Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka who angrily hit the table and threw his hands – both left and right – at the speaker amounts to contempt of parliament.

“Hon. Muntaka should render apology to the Speaker, who is seen as the father of the House or else the House should charge him for contempt to ensure discipline through the application of the orders of the House.”

This was contained in a statement, which was jointly authored and signed by Richard Akwasi Asante and Michael Ntorinkansah, the chairman and coordinator of MNC respectively.

Citing the law to buttress its point, the MNC said, “The attitude of Muntaka contravenes Article 122 of the 1992 Constitution and Order 28 and 30 (2) of the Standing Orders of Parliament.”

The group explained, “According to Article 122 and Order 28, an act of omission, which obstructs or impedes parliament in the performance of its functions or which obstructs or impedes a member or officer of parliament in the discharge of his/her duties or affronts the dignity of parliament is in contempt of parliament.”

The group stated that “The Speaker per Section 35 of the Parliament Act, has the authority to discipline the Minority Chief Whip when a committee finds his act contemptuous. He could be reprimanded to serve as deterrent to other members of the House.”

The pressure group urged Muntaka to apologize for his behaviour and admonished MPs to at all times abide strictly by the Orders of the House and show utmost respect to one another so as to ensure a peaceful environment in Parliament.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi