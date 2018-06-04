MultiChoice Unveils Major Initiative For Filmmakers 

From left: Ken Attoh, Dzifa Gomashie, Lydia Forson, Shirley Frimpong and General manager of Multichoice Ghana, Cecil Sunkwa Mills

MultiChoice Africa has announced a Pan-African social investment initiative- MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) – which is aimed at igniting and growing Africa’s creative industries into vibrant economic centres.

The MTF, which was launched in Accra at the Sun City Apartment Hotel on Wednesday, forms part of the company’s new strategy of furthering its investment through creating shared value by using its core business resources, people, skills and networks to affect a positive change in society.

The MTF initiative will deliver three touch points that launch throughout the year; the MTF academies, Masterclasses and the MTF portal.

The first is the MTF academy, a 12-months educational programme aimed at furnishing 60 deserving, young, talented people who want to work and innovate in film and television production.

The MTF academy students will be provided with skill-sets to develop their talent, connect with industry professionals and tell authentic African stories through a comprehensive curriculum comprising theoretical knowledge and hands-on experience in cinematography, editing, audio production and storytelling.

The programme will take place at three regional MTF academies based in Kenya for East Africa, Nigeria for Western Africa and Zambia for Southern African countries and will be overseen by acclaimed local film & TV industry experts.

During the course of the programme, MTF academy students will produce television and film contents that will be aired on local M-Net channels across the MultiChoice platform, including Africa Magic, Maisha Magic East, Maisha Magic Bongo, Zambezi Magic, M-Net and SuperSport to reach African audiences on DStv and GOtv platforms. Upon graduation from the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy, the MTF student will leave the academy with the knowledge and skills to contribute professionally to the film and television industry.

Wednesday’s ceremony attracted filmmakers such as Shirley Frimpong-Manso, Abdul Salam, Socrates Sarfo, Lydia Forson and former Minister of Tourism Arts & Culture, Dzifa Gomashie.