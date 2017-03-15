Mugabe Predicts CPP’s Death

Prez Robert Mugabe

The President of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, has hinted that Ghana’s socialist party, the Convention People’s Party (CPP), which was founded by Ghana’s first President Kwame Nkrumah, is on the verge of extinction.

President Mugabe said this in an interview with the media before his departure from Accra where he recently took part in the country’s 60th Independence anniversary celebration.

According to the longest-serving Zimbabwean Head of State, the “CPP, which once was an example to many organisations, especially in Southern Africa, is about to suffer extinction.”

According to him, most of the political parties like the CPP that led the crusade against the colonial rule are either not functional or not as vibrant as they used to be.

He expressed his belief in the ideals of Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah and seized the opportunity to recount his school days in Ghana.

“I am a product of Ghana …I am a Nkrumahist … I still hold on to the teachings of him [Dr Nkrumah].”

He urged the current crop of leaders in Africa to hold on to the ideals of Kwame Nkrumah.

Corruption

Mr. Mugabe’s prediction comes on the heels of massive corruption allegations leveled against the current leadership of the ‘dying’ CPP by a group calling itself the Economic Fighters League.

In a statement signed by Ernesto Yeboah, Commander-In-Chief of Economic Fighters League, the group said that “as avowed Nkrumahists, we find it necessary to expose the corrupt, dishonest leadership of the CPP, whose actions discredit Nkrumahism using Nkrumah’s own party as a conduit.”

“It’s obvious that the current leadership of the party has become irrelevant: when it came to fighting corruption, they run for cover and suspended those who stood against it, apparently confirming Mr. Mugabe’s speculation.

“But as soon as the convenient matter of Nkrumah’s role in our history came up, all of a sudden, they have a meeting of minds and are jumping from one radio station to another,” it said.

“When it mattered most, when the former president was using Nkrumah’s voice, footages and the party’s slogans for political gain, what productive action did they take?”

“Real Nkrumahist know Nkrumah didn’t leave a legacy to be worshipped but rather ideas to be emulated,” it indicated.

The character of the current CPP leadership, the group said, “tells of misplaced priorities and a certain opportunism where they only rise up to issues that have nothing to do with the price of butter.”

“They must be ashamed of their politics of convenience and get serious or get out for focused minds to occupy the Nkrumahist space, the statement indicated.

By Melvin Tarlue