MTN Rewards 250 Momo Customers

One of the award-winners receiving his prize

The MTN Mobile Money Financial Services has rewarded the first batch of 250 customers for the month of August 2018.

Awardees, who are loyal customers, received monies ranging from GH¢500 to GH¢2,000, iphones and television sets, among others.

During the presentation of awards to the winners at the MTN House in Accra recently, Eli Hini, General Manager, Mobile Money Financial Services, reiterated the company’s commitment to rewarding its loyal customers during the Mobile Money Month, which began in August through various promotions.

“Rewards remain a good way of encouraging loyalty and drive participation, and this one key reason why MTN Ghana always comes up with exciting promos during the Momo Month,” he stated.

The ultimate is to drive awareness about the importance of digital payments while exciting customers with promos and rewards, he added.

The General Manager, who congratulated the winners of the promotion for the month of August, opined that innovations in the payment landscape over the past decade have been spurred on by the attitude of customers.

According to him, digital financial services are increasingly playing a central role in MTN Ghana’s efforts in ensuring financial inclusion across all sectors-formal and informal- and creating avenues to lead in the delivery of a bold new digital world by churning out innovative products and services.

“Today, MTN Ghana proudly boasts of the many partnerships that is driving digital payments at shopping centres, bill and salary payments, micro-insurance and peer to peer payments,” he remarked.

Some of the awardees told BUSINESS GUIDE that they were happy to be part of the new dispensation.

By Solomon Ofori