MTN Picks Four Procurement Awards

Kobina Bentsi-Enchil, Senior Manager for Corporate Performance Management at MTN Finance & Services, receives an award from Adwoa Safo

MTN Ghana won four awards at the just-ended Ghana Procurement & Supply Chain Awards 2018.

The company received the Excellence in Procurement & Supply Chain – Telecom; Supplier Development Company of the Year; Procurement & Supply Chain Team of the Year – Gold and Most Innovative use of Technology Awards.

Patrick Afari, acting General Manager of Supply Chain & General Service at MTN Ghana, was listed among the Top 20 Procurement Leaders in Ghana.

Receiving the awards on behalf of MTN Ghana, Mr. Afari expressed gratitude to Instinct Wave and Ghana Institute of Procurement & Supply for the recognition.

He also dedicated the awards to the management, staff, suppliers and business partners of MTN.

Commenting on the awards, Chief Financial Officer of MTN Ghana, Modupe Kadri said “we are happy to have received these awards, and to see our staff receive such recognition.

“The awards attest to the continuous improvements we continue to make in refining our procurement and supply chain practices. We will continue to invest and implement transformational solutions that will continue to enhance our processes,” he added.

MTN Ghana has over the years received several awards in the procurement and supply chain space in the past.

In 2015, MTN Ghana received an award from the Chartered Institute of Purchasing & Supply (CIPS) Ghana and the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) for its outstanding contributions to local procurement initiatives.

In 2014, it also received an award from CIPS Africa in Johannesburg for the “Most innovative use of technology in procurement and supply.”

A business desk report