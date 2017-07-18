MTN Hosts Group Board To Dinner

Some of the MTN Group Board members

MTN Ghana has held a stakeholder dinner in honour of MTN Group Board members and other top executives, who paid a two-day working visit to Ghana from July 6-7, 2017.

The team was in Ghana for a strategic planning session.

The MTN Group Board constitutes the highest decision-making body for MTN, a multinational that operates in 22 countries.

This is the first time MTN Group is holding its board meeting in Ghana, and the aim is to foster stronger partnerships with customers, partners, media, and policy-makers, among other, key stakeholders to stimulate growth, especially in the digital space.

The theme for the event was, “A Night with MTN Group Board – Partnering for a Progressive Digital Future.”

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MTN Ghana, Ebenezer Twum Asante, reiterated MTN’s commitment to forming meaningful partnerships in order to develop mobile and digital innovations that would provide lifestyle-propeling solutions for customers.

Group Chairman, Phuthuma Nhleko, paid glowing tribute to MTN Ghana for its sterling performances over the years.

He also thanked the government, traditional authorities and all other stakeholders, including customers, trade partners and media, for their support to MTN since it acquired Scancom PLC in 2006.

He also chronicled the great milestones of the company.

Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Addison, was the Guest of Honour.

For the past decade, MTN Ghana has invested over US$2.5 billion in network and information technology infrastructure.

The company has also made significant investments in 142 major projects in communities in which it operates.

Dignitaries that graced the occasion were the Special Guest of Honour, Dr. Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Nigerian High Commissioner, Sector Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, other Ministers of State, Chairman of the National House of Chiefs, Togbe Afede, Chairman of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Kwaku Sakyi Addo, customers, partners and other stakeholders.

It was also attended by all MTN Ghana executives, and board members of both MTN Ghana and MTN Ghana Foundation.