MTN Ghana Foundation Invests $13m In CSR

MTN Ghana executives

MTN Ghana Foundation has invested $13 million in various projects as part of its corporate social responsibility since 2007.

This was disclosed by the Board Chairman Prof Franklin Manu at the launch of the Foundation’s 10th anniversary at MTN House located at Ridge, Accra on Monday.

He mentioned that the Foundation provides support to its target groups in the areas of health, education and economic empowerment.

The Board Chairman stated that school blocks, libraries, ICT centres had been constructed to enhance the work of teachers and equip hospitals.

He added the Foundation has paid tuition fees of students in tertiary institutions and supported entrepreneurship projects.

“Through the work of the Foundation in implementing its flagship project, MTN Heroes of Change, we have also given a voice to the voiceless and by this encouraged altruism in our communities by giving recognition to a number of persons, including teachers, nurses, medical doctors and persons with hearing and speech impairment.

The Board Chairman was happy that MTN Ghana has invested quality time and made a lot of sacrifices to improve the lives of various people.

He mentioned that since the inauguration of ‘Save a Life Campaign,’ over 6,000 pints of blood had been stocked at the National Blood Bank and other regional hospitals.

“Nothing is more rewarding than seeing how our investments are transforming the lives of people,” he stated.

Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, Executive Secretary of MTN Foundation, averred that the theme for the celebration, which begins from October 2017 to March 2018, is “Celebrating 10 Years of Brightening Lives, Inspiring a Brighter Future.”

She said the activities would be in two segments-in-house programme and external programmes- to highlight MTN Foundation’s projects that cover core areas such as health, education and entrepreneurial development.

By Solomon Ofori