MTN Freezes GHS11m Wallet of Savanna Brokerage Investment Ponzi Scheme

MTN Ghana says it has received complaints from some of its Mobile Money customers who allegedly contributed to a ponzi scheme operated by Savanna Brokerage Investment and are demanding a reversal of their respective amounts invested.

About 30,000 clients of the scheme have contributed about GHS11,000,000 which remains locked.

A statement issued by the company said: “MTN uncovered the suspected Ponzi scheme and took steps to safeguard the interest of its customers by freezing the wallets and reporting the case to the police and the regulator for investigation.

“The regulator, through the Financial Intelligence Centre, is currently investigating the suspected fraudulent or investment scam in relation to Savanna Brokerage Investment.

“MTN is working closely with the regulator to ensure the right procedure is followed and all relevant obligations are fulfilled before disbursement of any funds.

“MTN awaits further direction and clarification on the frozen funds and assures its valued customers that once we receive a clear directive after the investigation we shall comply.”

-Classfmonline