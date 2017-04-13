MTN Expands Network With $143m

MTN Ghana has set aside $143 million to ensure network expansion and optimization across the country.

The company also intends to add 197 4G and 561 3G sites to the 475 4G sites already deployed nationwide in 2017.

The General Manager, Consumer Marketing, MTN Ghana, Noel Kojo Gamson, disclosed this at the launch of Fero L100 Android smartphone at its customer hub at Ridge, Accra on Tuesday.

“We know that access to data and related services is key to driving socio-economic development and to achieve this MTN Ghana is happy to partner with reputable Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to secure first –to- market deals on high quality affordable devices for valued customers,” he said.

Mr. Gamson said the company would continue to invest heavily in innovative digital services aimed meeting the demands of its ever increasing number of subscribers.

“We understand the times ahead, and we will continue to be market leaders to show the way in bringing unmatched data services to Ghanaians, because we are focused on making our customer experience on our network distinct,” he stated.

He further stated that the partnership with Fero, an original equipment manufacturer to introduce Fero L100 Android Smart phone series onto the Ghanaian market, was to strengthen its position to give customers the best.

Fero L100 Android Smart phone

Sandeet Narayan, Business Head, West and Central Africa for Fero, averred that the new 5” Android Smart Phone comes with a one-year warranty and is 4G compliant, among others.

He stated that the phone, which has shelf price of GHC299 and available at all MTN sales points, is robust in nature and has a long lasting battery with very sharp images, a 32 GB Storage and 1 GB Ram, among other features.

Mr. Narayan disclosed that Fero is represented in 26 countries in Africa, including Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, as well as the Middle East.

By Solomon Ofori