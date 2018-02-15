MTN Excites Customers At Silverbird Cinemas

MTN Ghana, the largest telecommunication service provider in the country,is treating its customers to another exclusive cinema experience at the Silverbird cinemas in Accra on Thursday February 15th, 2018.

For the very first time, some selected subscribers of MTN will have the privilege to attend the prescreening of the much-anticipated block buster movie, ‘Black Panther’.

About the movie

‘Black Panther’ is cased in a fictional African Town called Wakanda, whose people are most unassuming but highly tech-savvy. The movie was produced in Marvel studio’s second installment of the movie Avengers.T’Challa played by Chadwick Boseman, is the son of the dead king who returns home to take up the responsibility of kingship. But his ascension to the throne is threatened by two enemies who collaborate to destroy the kingdom. In order to avert a world war, T’Challa has to become the Black Panther, and team up with CIA agent Everett Ross and members of the Dora Milaje-Wakanda’s all-female special force.

In a statement, the Ag. Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Mr. Noel –Ganson said, “Engagements with stakeholders at informal settings such as the cinemas, afford us the opportunity to reward our customers for their loyalty to the brand and also interact with them in a cordial manner for feedback on our services. More importantly, engaging our cherished customers in such an exciting way falls directly in line with MTN’smission which​​ is to make our customer’s lives a whole lot brighter​through the best customer experience”, He added.

MTN Ghana continues to uniquely engage its subscribers at various touchpoints. MTN Movie Mania was introduced three years ago in collaboration with Silverbird, to provide opportunity for customers and their partners to get closer to the MTN brand and also afford them the ambiance to relax and watch movies. Guests are also refreshed with a bottle of soda and a box of popcorn.

