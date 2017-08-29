MTN Donates GH¢7,000 To Support Fetu Festival

The nation’s biggest mobile telecommunication network, MTN, has presented a cheque of GH¢7,000 to the Oguaa Traditional Council in support of this year’s Oguaa Fetu Afehye celebrations.

The mobile telephony giant also donated assorted items, including quantities of MTN souvenirs, drinks, MTN recharge cards worth GH¢1,000 and other undisclosed items to show their commitment to the celebration of the festival.

Simon Amoh, Regional Senior Manager for South-West Business District, who presented the items, said they were inspired to join the celebration to promote Ghanaian indigenous culture.

He said the donation was also in recognition of their love and support for the promotion of the nation’s festivals to help facilitate national development through national integration and cohesion.

Mr Amoh expressed the company’s delight to be associated with the celebration of festival, as it would deepen the relationship between them and the council for their mutual benefits.

The regional manager thanked the council for using the festive period to promote education in the area.

Nana Kodwo Adae II, advisor of the festival planning committee, praised MTN for its unflinching support to the Oguaa Traditional Council over the years.

Nana Adae, who is also the chief of Abura, described basic education within the Cape Coast Metropolis as appalling and appealed to MTN to support it with modern infrastructure and well-stocked computer laboratories to enhance teaching and learning.

To reverse the trend, the council, he said, has carefully chosen ‘the falling standards of education in Cape Coast Metro, stakeholders’ responsibility’ as the theme for the celebration.

This, he said, would help collate views from all stakeholders and coordinate efforts to arrest the current situation.

The weeklong festival will be climaxed with a grand durbar of chiefs on Saturday, September 2.