MPs Visit Subah

Emmanuel Hudson-Odoi briefing the MPs about Subah’s operations

Members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Communications yesterday paid a courtesy call on Subah Infosolutions Ghana Limited, a leading Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications solution provider in the country.

The tour was to enable members of the committee, which was constituted recently, to familiarize themselves with the operations of the company.

Their first port of call was Subah’s Assembly Centre off the Spintex Road after which they visited its Data Centre located at Roman Ridge, all in Accra.

According to the Vice Chairperson of the Committee and Member of Parliament (MP) for Suhum, Frederick Opare-Ansah, the visit was part of familiarization tours the lawmakers intend to embark on.

“We have decided to embark on a number of formularization tours. We don’t want to sit down for industry issues to come up before we go look at what is happening in the industry,” he said.

The Committee has oversight responsibility over major players within the telecommunications industry.

“Most of the Committee members are not industry players, so we decided to come look at what Subah Infosolutions is doing just so that when we sit as a committee and we are having deliberations, it will also inform us on the issues we discuss, he said.

Mr. Opare-Ansah indicated that “today, we have been quite impressed with what we have seen so far. We knew the Subah entity to be one that prepares itself for the opportunity and challenges that the nation may face to help.”

According to him, the Committee hopes to address the issue of SIM boxing and data leakages, which has led to the loss of revenue for the nation.

He expressed the Committee’s commitment to supporting stakeholders like Subah Infosolutions with the necessary legal assistance to ensure the success of their operations.

The lawmakers were briefed about the progress of Subah’s Digital Mapping and Property Addressing System, which started in August 2016 with the National Service Personnel.

It is a privately funded initiative being implemented with the support of Melchia Special Data Infrastructure to collect and process accurate and reliable data for national development.

Manager for Business Development and Marketing at Subah Infosolutions Ghana Limited, Emmanuel Hudson-Odoi, told the lawmakers that Subah was prepared to ensure that the Mapping Project, which is currently being piloted in Greater Accra Region, becomes a national one.

The project, which is in its second phase, has so far covered 300,000 properties and 400,000 households within 61 districts in Greater Accra Region, DAILY GUIDE gathered.

Managing Director of Subah Infosolutions, Birendra Sasmal, told the media on the sidelines of the tour that the company has over the last two years been able to produce about 20,000 digital set up boxes.

But MP for Ningro-Prampram and Member of the Committtee, Sam George, urged the company to position itself to take advantage of the government of Ghana’s plan to distribute one million digital set top boxes, as well as expand to other countries in the sub-region like Nigeria.

By Melvin Tarlue