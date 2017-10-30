MPS Signs €120m Contract To Complete Tema Project

M. Mohammed Samara, Chief Executive Officer of MPS (left) François Pujolas(middle), M. Christian Combes(right) in group photograph after signing the agreement

Meridian Port Service (MPS) has signed a €120 million agreement with Eiffage Génie Civil and RMT Industry–und Elektrotechnik GmbH to form a consortium to complete the first phase of the Tema Port Expansion Project.

The Tema Port Expansion Project involves developing the infrastructure.

A total amount of €100m will be dedicated to the leveling works while €20m would be used to build a power plant.

The consortium would also be responsible for commissioning the first phase of the project next year.

Speaking at the ceremony, which took place at the project site, the Ambassador of France to Ghana, François Pujolas, noted that France has been committed to the Tema extension project through the participation of Bolloré in Meridian Port Services.

He said a total amount of $1.5 billion would be used for the Tema Port Expansion project designed to make it a major trading hub to attract more funding.

According to him, “Through the investment of Bolloré Transport and Logistics, we can get a glimpse of the possibilities offered by this successful model of joint venture.”

He indicated that “a project of this nature enhances the attractiveness of Ghana, contributing in particular to make it a platform for developing trade and investment, especially FDIs, in the sub-region.”

The representative of Eiffage indicated that the project would create between 1,000 and 1,500 jobs during the period.

On his part, M. Christian Combes, Director of the African branch of Eiffage Infrastructure, noted that Eiffage has a contract to boost interconnection between the electric grids of Ghana and Burkina Faso.

According to Mr Combes, “It is a new step forward for France in its partnership with Ghana.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema