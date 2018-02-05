MP’s Okay Kejetia Project

THE PARLIAMENTARY Select Committee on Local Government and Rural Development has expressed delight about the professional work that has been done on the first phase of the Kejetia Bus Terminal in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

The committee has therefore, given an assurance to support the completion of work on the second and third phases of the Kejetia/Central Market project to boost economic activities.

The committee gave the assurance in Kumasi on Saturday when members inspected work done so far on the Terminal.

The Chairman of the Committee, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, said he first visited Kejetia during the early stages of construction “…and today is my third visit here; and I am impressed about the professional work executed by the contractor.”

According to him, the Terminal’s reconstruction – which is in three phases – would help beautify Kumasi and also enhance economic activities in the city, while urging the government to provide the needed cash to complete the project.

“The Kejetia Bus Terminal Project will take stress from our market women and also boost trading activities in Kumasi and the nearby areas, and so we all need to support it to get it completed for the benefit of the entire country.

“I will therefore appeal to the government to provide the monetary support that is needed so that the first, second and third phases of this great edifice are completed to help enhance economic activities”, he stated.

On behalf of the committee members, Mr. Osei Nyarko stated that they would do whatever in their power to ensure that the few challenges that the project is facing – including buildings that have surrounded Kejetia – would be dealt with on time.

The ranking member of the committee, Nii Lantey Vanderpuiye, saluted both the majority and the minority in parliament for collectively working to ensure that the Kejetia project comes into fruition.

The Kumasi mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, implored parliament and the government to support the Kumasi Traditional Council’s (KTC’s) move to demolish the buildings that have covered the beauty of the Kejetia project.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi