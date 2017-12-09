MPs Fear Kumasi Academy Swine Flu

Members of Parliament (MPs), who attended the 60th anniversary of the Kumasi Academy Senior High School (KUMACA), have expressed fear that they could be infected with the Influenza Type A H1N1, an acute respiratory disease that has killed 11 students of KUMACA.

Minority Chief Whip and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mubarak Muntaka said he and other MPs, as well as President Akufo-Addo and some ministers took part in the event at KUMACA, which is located in the constituency.

He said it would be prudent for all of them to be vaccinated against the disease.

The minority chief whip expressed the concern when the Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu yesterday confirmed to Members of Parliament on the floor of the House that the 11 students of KUMACA died from Influenza Type A H1N1 or Swine Flu.

The Asawase MP said all of them could also be infected after staying on campus for more than four hours in the school for the anniversary.

Since the disease is airborne, it could be contracted through breathing, shaking hands and any physical contact with an infected person, all the MPs, the Ministers and the President could easily be exposed, according to him.

He therefore appealed to the health authorities to vaccinate all students, MPs and Ministers, who visited the school for the 60th anniversary.

“Mr Speaker, personally I have visited the school several times and shook hands with headmasters and other teachers. After coming back, I shook hands with the speaker, the majority and minority leaders, as well as other MPs,” he said.

The Asawase MP said it would be prudent for the vaccination to be fast-tracked by the authorities to prevent more deaths.

The incubation period of the disease is four days and so if that period, there are no signs of headache, fever, cough and bodily pains then one has not contracted the disease, the Minister said.

He said the ministry is working fervently with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to bring in the vaccines.

According to him, procurement process for the importation of the vaccines had been completed and that any moment from now they would be administered.

He said that the health and education authorities have decided to vaccinate the students on campus in order to prevent an epidemic.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr