MPs Cry For Captain Mahama

Members of Parliament (MPs) have expressed great shock at the gruesome murder of Captain Maxwell Mahama of the 5th Infantry Battalion of the Ghana Armed Forces, which took place at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central region

They therefore, paid a glowing tribute to the slain soldier during last Thursday’s sitting.

The MPs also observed a minute silence in honour of the fallen soldier who met his untimely death on Monday, May 29, when rampaging youth of Denkyira-Obuasi lynched him in a most barbaric manner saying they suspected him to be an armed robber as he was doing his routine morning jogging and carrying a pistol.

The majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, said the only way for the nation to remind itself of this barbaric act and the sustained effort to nib it in the bud is to erect a statue in memory of the murdered soldier and also to appreciate his contributions to nation building.

He also called on all political players not to politicize the murder of the captain because it is a sensitive issue and one which affects the whole nation.

The MPs called for speedy investigation into the murder and bring the perpetrators to book

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member for Ofoase/Ayirebi, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, suggested that the trial of all people found to have a hand in the murder of the young officer should be made public like what happened in the O.J. Simpson’s trial in the United States (US).

“I wish the trial of these people in the courts will be broadcast live so that all Ghanaians will know the grievous nature of their crime and also to serve as a deterrent to others who might think of carrying out similar attacks,” Mr Oppong-Nkrumah said.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member for Pusiga, Laadi Ayii Ayamba, claimed she was shocked to see a woman setting fire to the body of the dead soldier, adding that now women have lost their sense of human feelings.

She also decried the slow nature of investigations into such serious murders by the security agencies and stressed that up till now the investigation on the murdered former MP for Abuakwa North, J.B. Danquah-Adu, had still not been completed and the case is in abeyance.

The MP for Ellembele, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, said the murder of the soldier had brought to the fore the urgent need for the nation to look at how the use of the social media could be controlled.

According to him, the killing of the soldier was very despicable but the filming and posting of such videos of the innocent soldier were even more insensitive and un-Ghanaian.

Mr Buah also suggested strongly that the government, in partnership with the military high command, set aside a dedicated fund to take care of the young family of the slain military man.

He said at least the nation should take care of the education of his young kids to the university level.

The MP for Asante Akim Central, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, said that the murder of an innocent person by an individual or some few people is deemed to be a criminal offence by the law, but when there is mob action or murder through a mob action, the law is not explicit on that and so it was time for the nation and parliament in particular to look at a new law that will make any mob action also criminal offence and punishable.

Rev John Ntim Fordjour, MP for Assin South, praised the military for not resorting to brute force to revenge the killing of their colleague and asked that the nation gives a befitting burial to the victim.

The MP for Effiduase/Asokore, Dr Nana Ayew Afriye, said that it was time the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) stepped up its education for the citizenry to discourage such mob actions in the society.

He also said there was the need to introduce in the education curricula, societal ethics and respect for the lives of individuals.

Kojo Asemanyi, MP for Gomoa East, also said, “Our people need to be educated about human rights, otherwise innocent persons would wrongfully be accused and may suffer mob action. The NCCE has a duty to educate all sections of the populace about fundamental laws, especially when we are talking about crimes and the rights of alleged criminals.”

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo officially communicated to parliament on Thursday the appointment of the Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, and her vetting is expected to take place sometime next week.

