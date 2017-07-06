MPs Clash Over NHIS

Debate on the approval of the formula for the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) for 2017 in parliament on Tuesday generated a lot of passion, as Members of Parliament on both sides clashed over huge arrears of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the sorry state of the scheme.

A total amount of GH¢2.26 billion has been approved by parliament for the running of the scheme in 2017, out of which GH¢425.79 million would be used to clear arrears left by the previous NDC government in 2016

The minority led by its leader, Haruna Iddrisu, had accused the majority NPP of unnecessarily criticising the then NDC government that it had collapsed the NHIS and promised to revive it when voted into power

However, according to the minority leader, the scheme was active and running but the NPP demonised, it making it appear that the scheme had collapsed.

He, therefore, wants the NPP government to walk its talk to make the scheme more vibrant and very active in meeting the health needs of the people.

The minority leader who is the MP for Tamale South appealed to the government to stop the capping of the NHIS funds and also commit itself to giving one percent of the Ghana Investment Fund as was being espoused by the then ranking member of health and former MP for Nhyiaeso when NPP was in opposition to help run the scheme on a sustainable basis

The MP for Sene West, Kwame Twumasi Ampofo, also argued strongly for proper checks and balances to be put in place to check the leakages and over billing in the system.

He suggested that networked computers must be put at the headquarters of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and all the accredited hospitals, as well as accredited dispensing pharmacies, to track the right bills and prescriptions that are issued and the final collection of drugs from the pharmacies.

Mr Twumasi Ampofo disclosed that the leakages and overbilling could be checked if that suggestion is implemented and for the scheme to be sustained and made more effective.

The NDC MP for Daffiama/Bussie/Issa, Dr Sebastian Ngmenenso Sandaaare, mentioned that the running of the scheme should not be politicised and that all political parties must come together to ensure that the scheme is sustained to help the vulnerable and the underprivileged in the rural communities.

The Deputy Majority Leader and MP for Dome/Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, was very passionate about the promise made by the NPP to put the scheme on the right footing and provide sustainable funding for it to benefit all Ghanaians.

Madam Safo stated that the NHIS is the ‘baby’ of the previous NPP government which put in place the right processes to ensure the effective running of the scheme until the NDC took over government and incapacitated all the processes.

She indicated that the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government has the magic wand to make the scheme very effective again despite the fact that the NDC government bequeathed to the NPP government huge arrears in the running of the scheme during its eight years in office.

The MP for Berekum East, Dr Kwabena Twum-Nuamah, said the current funding has been structured in way to help clear all the arrears left by the previous NDC government and that by 2018 there would be enough funds for the effective running of the scheme.

“We brought the scheme into being and we are going to ensure that the scheme works properly without any hitches to benefit the generality of Ghanaians,” the MP for Berekum East said.

In the Committee of the Whole’s report, it was revealed that at the end of 2016 a total of 10.7 million registered and issued with valid NHIS cards under the scheme.

This was short of the target 11.9 million for the year. The target could not be met because of logistical challenges and refusal of some of the providers to render service to NHIS card bearers as a result of the slow reimbursement of funds to them, according to the report.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr