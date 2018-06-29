MP Donates To Tuobodom Health Centre

Martin Oti Gyarko (middle) cutting the tape

MEMBER OF Parliament (MP) of Techiman North, Martin Oti Gyarko, has donated a borehole worth GH¢25,000 to the Tuobodom Health Centre as part of his contribution towards good health delivery in his constituency.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Oti Gyarko explained that it has always been his dream to provide potable water for the facility ever since he was elected as the lawmaker for the area.

He said the provision of potable water would ease the burden on staff, who would have to walk long distances to riversides in search of water to run the facility.

The Director for Tuobodom Health Centre, Ameyaw Asante, expressed his immense gratitude to Mr Oti Gyarko for assisting the facility in diverse ways.

He called on corporate organisations to help furnish the facility with ambulances, beds and other equipment.

FROM Eric Bawah, Tuobodom