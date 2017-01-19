Mourners Root For General Mosquito At Manhyia

Asiedu Nketia aka ‘General Mosquito’ responding to cheers

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, outshined ex-President John Mahama in terms of popularity when the duo visited the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi yesterday.

They were at the palace to console the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II following the death of his mother, Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, the Asantehemaa on the third day of the four-day burial ceremony.

The late Asantehemaa, who reigned for 39 years, would be buried on today at Breman in Kumasi.

Previously, ex-President Mahama drew the loudest cheers but yesterday the large number of mourners at the palace surprisingly gave a rousing welcome to the NDC General Secretary, who is popularly called ‘General Mosquito.’

Mosquito Chants

There were chants of “General Mosquito, General Mosquito,” all over the palace immediately the former president’s entourage stormed the forecourt of the Manhyia Palace.

The NDC chief scribe, whose popularity seems to have soared in the city in recent times, was seen waving at the crowd as he moved to console the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who was sitting in state.

Onaapo Chants

Interestingly, the mourners welcomed ex-President Mahama to the place with chants of ‘Onaapo’, which is a verse in a popular election song of the NDC. The people sounded sarcastic as they chanted “Onaapo.”

Ex-President Mahama, who was composed, led his entourage which included the former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah and other former NDC government appointees to console Otumfuo.

The ex-Ghana leader and his team left the venue immediately after they paid homage to the Asante Monarch.

The crowd continued to chant “General Mosquito, General Mosquito” when they were leaving the palace.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr & Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi