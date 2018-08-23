Mourinho, Veep Clash… Over Martial

Ed Woodward and Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has asked executive vice chairman, Ed Woodward to sell forward Anthony Martial before the European transfer window closes next week, says the Star. The Manchester United manager is adamant Martial is not good enough and wants his sale to raise funds to spend on new signings in January.

But Woodward is refusing to sell Martial for less than top dollar, the paper adds.

For his part, Martial has done something of a U-turn and, after his agent insisted over the summer that the player wanted to leave Old Trafford, now wants to stay put and prove himself to Mourinho and his United doubters, reports the Sun.