Mourinho Rejected Big China Offers

Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has told GQ that he has already turned down “a big offer” to go to China.

The Chinese Super League’s rich clubs have been targeting high-profile names during the transfer window, with United forward Wayne Rooney among those being mentioned.

Mourinho said: “If you are negotiating a new contract with one of your players and you offer him £5 million per year and they offer £25m then you have a big problem. Maybe the player takes £5m because he prefers football. Or £25m because he prefers money.”

“I have already refused a big offer to go to China, but I don’t criticise anyone who decides to do it. It’s their choice, their life. Only they can decide what they need for their future.”

“Other managers in the Premier League have been critical, but I am no critic. I am worried, because they can offer contracts that are impossible to offer in Europe. But, in the end, the player who wants to go is a player that maybe you don’t want to keep.”