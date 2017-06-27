Mourinho Lays Father To Rest [Photos]

Jose Mourinho has led mourners at his father’s funeral in Portugal.

Jose Manuel Mourinho Felix passed away at the age of 79 on Sunday after a battle with illness.

Felix’s coffin draped in the colours of Belenenses and Vitoria (Photo: SOLARPIX.COM)

A church service was held upon the Manchester United boss’ arrival in Portugal.

Mourinho laid his father to rest on Tuesday and was seen carrying the coffin into the church.

Hundreds of mourners lined the streets of Setubal for the service.

Mourinho, who was joined by his wife and daughter Matilde, was consoled by mourners outside the church.

Mourinho carries the coffin (Photo: SOLARPIX.COM)

The coffin was draped with the flags of the two clubs Felix played for – Vitoria Setubal and Belenenses.

(Photo: SOLARPIX.COM)

Over the weekend, Mourinho shared a touching black-and-white image of himself as a young boy with his father.

Manchester United and the Portuguese football federation also paid their respects.

The United boss with his dad in 2003 (Photo: EMPICS)

Mourinho’s father made over 270 appearances during his playing career with Vitoria Setubal and Belenenses.

Mourinho with his father (Photo: EMPICS)

He also won one international cap for Portugal.

Source: Mirror