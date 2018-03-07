Mourinho Kicks Bottle In Anger

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho will be hoping he avoids a ban after he kicked a water bottle in frustration during his side’s comeback win over Crystal Palace.

The Portuguese tactician — who was forced to serve a one-match ban after kicking a bottle against West Ham last season — briefly lost his temper before raising his hands to apologise for his mistake.

Mourinho played down the incident after his side’s eventual 3-2 win as he claimed it was different to last season’s blunder as he was not showing his frustration towards the match officials.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the Selhurst Park encounter, Mourinho said: ‘It was empty. One thing is with a referee and another thing is the basic frustration with the game without any kind of aggressiveness and good fun with the people behind.

‘Maybe they like me here because I keep saying this stadium and these fans are absolutely beautiful.’

Mourinho appeared to make a section of Selhurst Park’s Main Stand laugh after quickly raising his hands to say sorry for his brief moment of madness.

The incident last season saw the former Chelsea manager boot a bottle down the touchline after referee Jonathan Moss cautioned Paul Pogba for diving.

Mourinho was sent to the stands during the 1-1 draw with West Ham, and made to pay a £16,000 fine with one-match ban.