Mourinho Gives Up On Bale

Jose Mourinho and Gareth Bale

Jose Mourinho says it is “game over” for Manchester United’s hopes of signing Wales international Gareth Bale from Real Madrid.

United boss Mourinho previously said he would “fight” to sign Bale if Madrid wanted to sell, but conceded it looked unlikely after the forward started the 2-1 Uefa Super Cup win over United.

“I think now everybody knows he is going to stay,” Mourinho said.

When asked if he had been told he could leave, Bale said: “Not that I know of.”

Madrid president Florentino Perez was later quoted by Spanish newspaper Marca as saying the Spanish champions were “not considering selling Bale”.

The Welshman added: “I’m just concentrating on my football and I’m not listening to anything. I’m not reading anything, although people tell me bits and bobs.

“I’m enjoying my football and playing as much as I can and winning trophies.”

Bale, 28, joined the Spanish giants for a world record fee of £85m from Premier League side Tottenham in 2013.

He committed his future to Madrid at the end of last season, saying he was happy to stay with the 12-time European champions.