Mourinho Fined £1.78m

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho will not face jail but was ordered to pay a £1.78million fine to settle a tax evasion case in Spain.

The Manchester United manager was accused of not declaring around £3m in image rights revenue while at Real Madrid in 2011 and 2012. Spanish prosecutors claimed he used a web of offshore companies based in tax havens ‘with the aim of obtaining illicit profits’.

Mourinho appeared at a private hearing in Madrid last November, claiming his finances were in order, although he remained under investigation.

Sources close to the United boss refuted suggestions that the Spanish authorities had given the 55-year-old a one-year suspended prison sentence and stressed that a fine was agreed this summer.

United did not comment on Tuesday night, saying it is a personal matter. The Spanish Attorney General’s Office refused to comment, while Mourinho’s representatives were approached for comment but did not respond.