Mourinho Extends United Stay

Jose Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the club until at least 2020.

Mourinho, 54, signed a three-year deal to take over from Louis van Gaal in 2016 but has extended it by a year with the option of another 12 months.

The Portuguese won the EFL Cup, FA Community Shield and Europa League in 2016-17 and has the club in second place in the Premier League behind Manchester City.

“I am really honoured and proud to be Manchester United manager,” Mourinho told the club website. “I would like to say a big thank you to the owners and to Mr Woodward for the recognition of my hard work and dedication. I am delighted they feel and trust that I am the right manager for this great club for the foreseeable future.

“We have set very high standards — winning three trophies in one season — but those are the standards I expect my team to aim for. We are creating the conditions for a brilliant and successful future for Manchester United.

“My thanks, of course, go to my staff and to my players; without their empathy and friendship, this wouldn’t be possible. I love my players and it is a pleasure to know that we are going to be together for at least the next three years.

“And I cannot finish without thanking the fans for their support and for making me feel at home so quickly. I repeat, to be Manchester United manager is an honour every day and I am really happy.”

United chief executive Ed Woodward added: “Jose has already achieved a great deal as Manchester United manager and I am delighted that he has agreed to extend his commitment until at least 2020. His work rate and professionalism are exceptional and he has embraced the club’s desire to promote top quality young players to the first team.

“He has brought an energy and a sense of purpose to everything that he does and I am sure that will continue to bring results for the fans and the club.”