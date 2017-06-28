Mourinho Buries Dad

Jose Manuel Mourinho Felix died on Sunday at the age of 79 after a lengthy illness

Jose Mourinho said an emotional goodbye to his father Felix on Tuesday morning as he attended his funeral in Setubal, Portugal.

The Manchester United manager confirmed that his father had passed away on Sunday evening at the age of 79 after suffering with ill health for several months.

Mourinho, who helped carry the coffin into the church, was joined by wife Matilde, daughter Matilde, son Jose Jnr and United assistant coach Silvino Louro for the service.

United goalkeeping coach Emilio Alvarez Blanco and Mourinho’s assistant at Real Madrid, Aitor Karanka, were also on hand to support their friend.

A large crowd gathered outside the venue as Mourinho helped remove the coffin from the hearse before draping a large flag over it.

As a footballer, Mourinho Felix played first for Vitoria Setubal and then for Belenenses, making 274 appearances in the Portuguese league between 1955 and 1974.

He achieved one international cap for Portugal, appearing as a late substitute in a match against the Republic of Ireland in the 1972 Brazil Independence Cup.

After hanging up his gloves, Mourinho Felix became a coach with a number of Portuguese clubs including Uniao Leiria, Amora, Rio Ave, Belenenses and Vitoria.

Belenenses confirmed the news of his death in a statement which read: ‘Os Belenenses CF have been made aware of the passing of Jose Manuel Mourinho Felix, club goalkeeper from 1968 until 1974, team coach in the 1970-71 and 1982-83 campaigns, and a much loved figure at the club.

‘During this difficult time, the Belenense family and Os Belenenses CF sends its warmest condolences to his family, especially his wife and son, Jose Mourinho.’