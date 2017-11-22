MountCrest Gets New Council

Justice Richard Kopyapwah (back to camera) swearing-in the reconstituted Council members

MountCrest University College (MCU) has reconstituted its Council with Mr. Kwasi Abeasi, a businessman, as the Chairman.

The 14-member Council was inaugurated and sworn into office by Mr. Justice Richard Mac Kopyapwah, Acting Supervising High Court Judge, Koforidua, recently during the college’s 7th Matriculation and 3rd Graduation ceremony at its main campus in Larteh-Akuapem in the Akuapem-North District of the Eastern Region.

Other members of the Council are Mr. Kwaku Ansa-Asare, Founder/Rector of the college, Professor Justice V.C.R.A.C. Crabbe, Foundation Rector, Mrs. Irene Ansa-Asare Horsham, Director of Legal Services, Dr. Samuel Kwabena Akortey Akor, Dean of Medical Sciences, Prof. Harold Stewart Amonoo-Kuofi, representing Convocation and Prof. Charles Kankam, an engineer.

The rest are Rear-Admiral Peter Kofi Faidoo, the Chief of Naval Staff and Mr. Richard Osei Anane, a banker with Unibank, both representing Alumni, Prof. Steve Amissah, Pro-Vost, Faculty of Renewable Natural Resources, KNUST, Mrs. Sylvia Enid Welbeck-Quaye, a banker with Cal Bank and Ms. Nancy Ansa, Registrar, Regent’s University College of Science and Technology, all nominees of the Founders, Mr. Nelson Mireku, SRC representative and Rev. Delali K. Akati, MCU acting Registrar and Secretary to the Council.

In his acceptance speech, the Chairman of the Council said the Council would use all available means to resolve issues that might impede the college’s growth.

On Friday, 10th November, 2017, the Council held its maiden meeting at MCU’s Kanda Campus in Accra.