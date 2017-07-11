Mount Crest SRC Week Opens

Dr. Obeng Busia, speaking with the students.

The Mount Crest University College (M.C.U) has officially opened the celebration of its Student Representative Council’s (SRC) week with a call on students to inculcate the virtues of fairness, truth and justice into their lives.

Rev. Delali R. Akati, Rector of the University College, addressing the students at the opening ceremony of the week-long celebration, said it is the expectation of the institution that its students would become legal practitioners with good character that would help the poor and helpless in society.

He said the duty of a lawyer is to seek the welfare of the poor and vulnerable in the society and not what they could gain from their professional practice.

“Ours is one like the medical institution where you are expected to go out to help the helpless. If your expectation is to get money out of cases you will be handling and the number of SUVs you can buy from your profession then you have missed the point,” he noted.

Rev. Akati bemoaned the current situation where practitioners of the law are rather violating the tenets of the constitution.

“It seems like the judicial service is for the rich against the poor or for the ‘haves’ against the ‘have-nots’ and that should not be the case so from school try to inculcate fairness, truthfulness, and justice into your lives and when you come out you will become a lawyer or judge that we can be proud of,” he added.

Dr. Obeng Busia, Lecturer of Constitutional Law at M.U.C said ever since the promulgation of the 1992 Constitution, the country’s law has gone beyond the dictates of some few people.

“We built a constitution through a consensus on the feelings and aspirations which is an epitome of everyone in the state through their representatives, it is the supreme law of the land and you are not left in doubt as to what the law is, especially when you take a look at the constitution which is a consensus by the nation towards achieving civility and what is right,” he pointed out.

Dr. Busia therefore challenged the students to appreciate the law as they have a duty to respect what the law says regardless of their personal feelings.

As part of the SCR celebration the SRC Vice President, Sharon Asmah stated that the activities which started yesterday with a health screening and blood donation will be followed by a health talk on Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), legal meet and greet session with Mr. Anthony Forson Jnr as well as networking with lawyers.

There will also be a personality kitchen session with Prof, Dr. V.C.R.A.C Crabbe, a retired Supreme Court judge. There will also be a quiz competition facilitated by Dr. Obeng Busia, a lecturer of the institution and also a football gala and tennis competition will be organized at Lizzy’s Sports Complex between MUC and Central University.

The climax of the celebration will be a dinner at Coconut Grove Hotel.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri & Malgu Seebaway