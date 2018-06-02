Motorbike Crash Kills One

DEAD! Bestway Tododo

One person died while four others sustained various degrees of injury when the motorbikes they were travelling on collided on the Sogakope-Sokpoe Road in the South Tongue District of the Volta Region.

The deceased, identified as Bestway Tododo, 22, was travelling on a motorbike from Sogakope with a friend when the accident happened on the Lower Volta Bridge on Thursday, 31 May, 2018 at about 7:15 pm.

A certain man who was also transporting the wife and one-year-old baby boy to an unknown destination were on the other motorbike.

Tododo sustained injuries in the skull and legs during the accident.

Eyewitnesses claimed he attempted to dodge a pothole and collided with the other motorbike from the opposite direction.

The accident victims were rushed to the COMBONI Hospital in Sogakope by the Sogakope Police, but Tododo was pronounced dead on arrival.

The four others, including the baby boy, are currently receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased, who was a resident of Sokpoe, has been deposited at the COMBONI Hospital morgue pending autopsy.

Owing to the accident, there was heavy vehicular traffic at the Lower Volta Bridge, which is in a deplorable condition.

Several pleas by residents to get successive governments to fix the bridge to save lives have proved futile.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of South Tongu, Emmanuel Louis Agama, bemoaned the high accident rate on the bridge and called on the authorities to address the problems.

“I am very distressed by the high number of accidents on this bridge due to the potholes,’’ he lamented.

He disclosed that the assembly does not have the resources and expertise to address the problems, adding that he had informed officials of the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) about the situation.

From Collins Anku, Ho (collinsselasime10@gmail.com)